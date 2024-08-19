Is this the first sign of a Nikon cine lens?

We all know that Nikon is preparing to enter the cinema market, but could this leaked image of a power zoom cine lens be the start?

Earlier this year, in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the industry, Nikon acquired cinema camera manufacturer Red. There have since been many speculations about what this means for both brands moving forward, but after a recent leak it looks likely that we will soon see the first Nikon Nikkor cine lens!

The acquisition of Red was a sign that Nikon would enter the cinema market in some fashion. Many thought this might indicate that Red's video technology find its way into the best Nikon cameras, which is still likely to happen, but the more exciting thought is the introduction of Nikon cine lenses – which now looks to become a reality.

