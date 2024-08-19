Is this the first sign of a Nikon cine lens?

Earlier this year, in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the industry, Nikon acquired cinema camera manufacturer Red. There have since been many speculations about what this means for both brands moving forward, but after a recent leak it looks likely that we will soon see the first Nikon Nikkor cine lens!

The acquisition of Red was a sign that Nikon would enter the cinema market in some fashion. Many thought this might indicate that Red's video technology find its way into the best Nikon cameras, which is still likely to happen, but the more exciting thought is the introduction of Nikon cine lenses – which now looks to become a reality.

Nikon Rumors leaked these images – is this our first glimpse at a Nikon cinema lens? (Image credit: Nikon Rumors)

Earlier this year, at NAB 2024, Nikon admitted to actively considering developing Nikkor cinema lenses. Now, not six months later, we have seen the first potential images of what's to come.

Nikon Rumors has shared leaked images revealing part of a presumed upcoming cine lens, with the piece inscribed with "Nikkor 28-135mm Power Zoom". Although there has been no official comment from Nikon, the photos look like they could be legitimate.

The images depict someone holding what seems to be a collar that reveals the diameter of the lens – and as could be expected, it's on the large side.

The same article shows what looks like a patent application drawing of a Nikkor cine lens. This drawing does not necessarily depict the leaked power zoom, as it looks more like a prime, but it does indicate what may come next.

Nikon has a long history of developing some of the best lenses that money can buy, and the idea of having the same level of expert craftsmanship in a cinema lens could make Nikon's introduction to the market a memorable one.

To have your first foray into the cine market be a power zoom lens is a bold move that shows Nikon means business. Also, being a zoom that covers the large range of 28mm to 135mm, it may provide time for the development of future prime cine lenses while still having a lens that covers the most popular focal lengths.

I think it's important to state again that this is, for the moment, just speculation, as the leaked images could mean several different things. We will just have to keep watch for upcoming Nikon announcements.

