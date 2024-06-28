Nikon admits that first-time camera buyers are "underserved"

By
published

First-time camera buyers are "underserved," says Nikon, admitting that "maybe we haven’t been able to offer the [right] options to them"

A woman picking up a camera, from a shelf of dozens of cameras, in a store
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikon has admitted that first-time camera buyers might be "underserved" by the company, conceding that it might not have "been able to offer the [right] options to them."

While the company has just celebrated the launch of the Nikon Z6 III, and before it the highly successful Z8 and Zf, these are all advanced and / or expensive cameras. Nikon's last entry-level models, the APS-C Z30 and full-frame Z5, came in 2022 and 2020 respectively – and didn't seem to particularly resonate with audiences.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

