Nikon sponsors the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024 for the fifth consecutive year

Nikon announced on International Women's Day that it will be this year's sponsor of the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award – a position it has occupied for the fifth consecutive year, continuing to foster the progression of female photography.

The Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award was established in 2017 as a way to champion female photographers in photojournalism, providing the recognition they deserve. The award will be given to the female photographer who showcases through her documentary a 'positive solution to global issues', with the winner taking home the prize of £2,500 ($3,220 / AU$4,850).

The award aims to provide female photographers with a platform to share and celebrate their reportage work that highlights important social, environmental, economic and cultural issues found in different communities around the world.

Last year the award was presented to photographer Ana Maria Arévalo Gosen, for her documentary essay Grandmothers at 30. The outstanding body of work focused on highlighting teenage pregnancy in Venezuela through portraits of young women and their families, documentary images of their lives, and the organizations trying to help them.

A group of women, some pregnant, some with children, gather for the weekly maternity and postpartum training of the Niña Madre foundation in El Valle, Venezuela, on June 12, 2019. This non-profit foundation has been operating for 30 years. Its focus is to reduce teenage motherhood through education but also to educate those young mothers to be responsible and pass on skills, values, and a different life plan. This foundation tries to incorporate the father and their family. The idea is to create a safe space where they can share experiences, opinions, and fears and ask questions. (Image credit: © Ana Maria Arévalo Gosen)

The award is facilitated by FotoDocument, an arts social enterprise that shines a light on global positive social and environmental initiatives through documentary photography.

"We are delighted to be launching the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024 on International Women’s Day, thanks to ongoing support from our friends at Nikon," said FotoDocument director, Nina Emett.

"This Award honors the incredible women all over the world who dedicate their lives to creatively documenting the causes closest to their hearts to create a positive impact."

Nikon supports female photographers in many ways, including its sponsorship of the Award, which Nikon sees it as "part of its ongoing commitment to fostering female talent in the photography industry."

Julian Harvie of Nikon Northern Europe says, "We are proud to be sponsoring the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award for the fifth consecutive year. It is a privilege for us to contribute to the preservation and continuation of Marilyn's remarkable legacy, empowering female photographers and providing them a platform for impactful change through their art."

Entries for the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024 are now open – entries close on May 17 2024, with the winner being announced on June 26 2024. The competition is open to any female photographer from anywhere in the world, however, the award stipulates that "all entrants must be able to show a track record by having completed at least one other documentary photo essay in their career."

More information on how to submit, along with the work of the previous winners, can be found on the FotoDocument website.

