Nikon updates firmware for Z5 and D780 cameras (but don't expect much difference!)

While not as radical as updating a camera from moons ago, Nikon has again brought out another firmware update, this time for the Nikon Z5 and Nikon D780. While the firmware is only a minor update to both cameras' usability while utilizing the WIFI functionality - it's nice to see Nikon taking care of the company's older customers.

So what are these changes? Nikon is changing the default encryption keys used within the WIFI setting and the password displayed - so if you have been using the WIFI features with your phone or computer, you might want to have them at the ready when performing this firmware update else you will find that you won't be able to reconnect them without putting in the 'new' default password/key.

This will also affect certain wireless transmitters such as the WT-7 for the Nikon D780 that lets you transfer images directly to an FTP server or computer at speeds of up to 866.7 Mbps - rather handy for sports photography.

This will even affect your connectivity to the Nikon camera to the smart device shing app, SnapBridge when using the Nikon Z5 with its built-in WIFI.

While it's great to hear that Nikon is still supporting older DSLR models like the Nikon D780 and its entry-level mirrorless full-framer, the Nikon Z5. But it may be very annoying for all the users who are currently using the WIFI on these respected cameras, we all want to make sure our cameras are up to date, but having to change WIFI password or encryption keys sees a little counter-intuitive?

