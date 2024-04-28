While not as radical as updating a camera from moons ago, Nikon has again brought out another firmware update, this time for the Nikon Z5 and Nikon D780. While the firmware is only a minor update to both cameras' usability while utilizing the WIFI functionality - it's nice to see Nikon taking care of the company's older customers.
Nikon updates firmware for Z5 and D780 cameras (but don't expect much difference!)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Related articles
- What the heck is happening with OM System's PEN cameras?
- These amazing paint jobs make me wonder why we aren't all pimping our cameras?
- Robot security camera? House drone? My pet's best friend? Or just a vacuum? Either way, sign me up!
- "Something totally unexpected" is coming from Panasonic next month