Nikon to spend $160 million building two new factories in Japan for high-end lenses

By
published

Nikon had previously stated that they plan to cut costs by 59 percent after struggling to compete with new technologies

Nikon Zf
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has plans to spend ¥25 billion ($160 million) on consolidating its lens manufacturing into two new buildings in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, to focus on making high-end lenses. 

Nikon previously had over a dozen manufacturing locations, and will move into the two new buildings in March 2028.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles