Not into Amazon Prime Day? Save £600 on "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" with this non-prime deal
Avoid the Amazon madness and still save on the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – a top-tier telephoto, known for its steep price tag, now with limited stock available for under £2000
While Amazon Prime Day is dominating the headlines, not everyone wants to shop at Amazon – and that's totally fair. With Prime-only offers everywhere you look, it can feel like your options are limited. But they're not. If you would rather buy from a UK-based, trusted, specialist retailer, Wex Photo Video has you covered.
If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just £1,999 at Wex.
So you can save a massive £600 on the Z lens' previous price tag of £2,599. That's a serious discount on what we've called in our review "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world."
You can also get this lens with a Wex special offer that includes a fitting Lee Filters Elements VND 2-5 Stop Circular Filter for £179.10 – that's 10% off its usual price of £199.
Save £600 at Wex This Nikon Z lens is a pro-grade telephoto known for its stellar image quality, fast and silent autofocus, and rugged build. With superb handling, effective stabilization and versatile performance across genres, it's a true workhorse lens.
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is one of the best telephoto lenses on the market, but it doesn't come cheap. Normally priced at £2,599, it's a premium bit of kit aimed at serious photographers.
This lens isn't just sharp – it's next-level sharp. It features 32 elements in 18 groups, including two aspherical elements, six ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, a fluorite element, and Nikon's advanced SR (short-wavelength refractive) element. In practice, that means stunning clarity, excellent contrast, and minimal chromatic aberration – even wide open at f/2.8.
Autofocus is smooth, silent, and incredibly fast, making it just as useful for video work as it is for photography. Unlike many S-line lenses that rely on the camera body for stabilization, this one features built-in optical VR (vibration reduction), which keeps your shots steady even at the long end of the zoom.
This lens is also weather-sealed and built to handle the demands of professional use. It's a true workhorse – perfect for everything from portraits and weddings to sports, wildlife, and landscapes.
So if you've been eyeing this lens but held off because of the price, now's your chance. With £600 instant savings at Wex, you're not only getting a world-class zoom lens for under £2,000 – you're supporting a specialist UK retailer and skipping the Amazon chaos altogether. (Plus, you might even save so much that you can buy a second lens or a new accessory – even at a discounted price).
