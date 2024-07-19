Nikon releases new firmware for two of its older camera models

Nikon hasn't forgotten about its older camera models as it releases new firmware for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7.

Now in the third and second model iterations of the Nikon mirrorless full-frame cameras (respectively), you may have thought Nikon's firmware updates would be reserved for the latest and greatest Nikon cameras. However, Nikon is great at future-proofing older cameras and continues to monitor bugs and release fixes.

Earlier this year Nikon even updated some of its discontinued DSLR cameras, a joy for existing users and proof that Nikon is a company that values its user's money.

The recent firmware updates for the Z6 and Z7 won't knock your socks off but they are still vital in getting the maximum potential out of your camera. The notes are identical and read as follows:

Nikon Z6 (VER.3.70) / Nikon Z7 (VER.3.70)

"Changed the default values for the following settings displayed when connecting wirelessly:

• Encryption keys

• The password displayed after the camera's default settings are restored

Fixed an issue that would cause some buttons on the camera and MC-N10 to stop responding when the MC-N10 shutter-release button was used to start or end movie recording."

(Image credit: Nikon)

If you are unfamiliar with updating the camera firmware, Nikon provides a detailed step-by-step guide of the process that can be found on the download page. It is a simple action that can fix those camera pet peeves!

First released in 2018, the Nikon Z6 and Z7 represent its first foray into the development of full-frame mirrorless cameras, a step that the company has not looked back from, as Nikon's mirrorless Z system continues to win awards for its optical performance.

This year saw the release of the brand new Nikon Z6 III, the new flagship that offers users enhanced stills and video capabilities, giving competitors a run for the best mirrorless camera on the market.

You may also be interested in our guides for the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon lenses.