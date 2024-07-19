Nikon releases new firmware for two of its older camera models

Nikon updates the firmware for its early full-frame mirrorless models – the Z6 and Z7 – could it be the last?

Nikon hasn't forgotten about its older camera models as it releases new firmware for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7.

Now in the third and second model iterations of the Nikon mirrorless full-frame cameras (respectively), you may have thought Nikon's firmware updates would be reserved for the latest and greatest Nikon cameras. However, Nikon is great at future-proofing older cameras and continues to monitor bugs and release fixes.

