Nikon partners with the British Journal of Photography for the Female in Focus 2024 award

After a two-year break, the ever-important Female in Focus award is back for 2024 – in partnership with Nikon.

The award was launched in 2019, catalyzed by a startling statistic reported by the British Journal of Photography (BJP) that only one in nine photography award winners were female over the past five years.

In response it launched Female in Focus, which confronts gender inequality and celebrates women photographers creating incredible – and often overlooked – work across the globe.

Female in Focus 2020 Single Image winner (Image credit: Andrea Torrei / Female In Focus)

The BJP reports that, today, that figure has risen to just over one in three. Despite this small victory, in August 2024 it surveyed 1,000 respondents from its audience.

The findings revealed that on average, women working in the photography industry who took part earn 30% less than their male colleagues.

Gender discrimination in the workplace was experienced by 55%, and 34% said that their gender had stalled their career progression.

Female in Focus 2022 Single Image winner (Image credit: Jennifer Blau / Female In Focus)

Photographer, Nikon Ambassador, and Female in Focus judge Heather Agyepong said:

"Unfortunately it’s still such a male-dominated industry, especially when it comes to folks of color."

Female in Focus 2020 Single Image winner (Image credit: Nicole Benewaah Gehle / Female in Focus)

The theme of the 2024 edition is Renewal and, for the first time ever, the award will partner with Nikon, enabling the message to reach wider audiences than ever before.

"We are proud to partner with Female in Focus, a transformative photography award dedicated to empowering and showcasing the exceptional talent of female and non-binary photographers," said Ruby Nicholson, communications manager for Nikon northern Europe.

Female in Focus 2022 Single Image winner (Image credit: Kristina Varaksina / Female In Focus)

"At Nikon, we are committed to supporting and amplifying historically underrepresented voices in the industry.

"Through this partnership we aim to highlight the extraordinary work of these visual artists, sharing their unique perspectives and stories with a wider audience."

Female in Focus 2021 Single Image winner (Image credit: Thandiwe Muriu / Female In Focus)

The judges include photographer and Nikon Ambassador, Heather Agyepong; curator, critic and journalist, Charlotte Jansen; co-founder and Director at DECK Photography Art Centre, Gwen Lee, and more.

Twenty single images and two series will be exhibited in a group show at 1014 Gallery in London, and at Glasgow's Gallery of Photography.

Female in Focus 2022 Single Image winner (Image credit: Sonali Ohrie / Female In Focus)

Nikon will provide the photographers of the two winning series with a Z Series mirrorless camera, along with two Nikkor Z lenses of their choice.

The deadline for entries is December 10 2024 at 23:59 GMT, and you can submit your entry via the website.

