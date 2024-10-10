Nikon partners with the British Journal of Photography for the Female in Focus 2024 award

The Female in Focus Award returns for 2024, backed by Nikon – inspired by the shocking statistic that only 1 in 9 photography award winners were women

A woman wearing a burqa looking out of a train window with a child. A man&#039;s leg and foot is visible as he climbs on to the roof
Female in Focus 2020 Single Image winner (Image credit: Yuet Yee Wong / Female in Focus)

After a two-year break, the ever-important Female in Focus award is back for 2024 – in partnership with Nikon

The award was launched in 2019, catalyzed by a startling statistic reported by the British Journal of Photography (BJP) that only one in nine photography award winners were female over the past five years. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

