Features from the flagship Nikon Z9 could soon trickle down to more affordable camera bodies, according to Nikon’s five-year plan. The imaging giant also wants to have 50+ mirrorless lenses by this time next year, alongside a significant shift into professional video cameras.

The insight comes from Nikon’s updated management plan, a list of goals that the company aims to complete by the year 2030. The updated goals were announced alongside the company’s financial report for the fiscal year that ended on March 31. The reports were presented to investors on May 08.

Nikon’s updated goals indicate that the company plans to “further deploy leading-edge functionality from the Z9 to enhance customer experience across a broad range of fans, from professionals to beginners.” That goal suggests that the company wants to bring more of the features from its flagship camera into lower-tier bodies.

The manufacturer made a similar move when it launched the Nikon Z50 II, an entry-level crop sensor camera that inherited the Z9’s subject detection autofocus and Expeed 7 processor. But the goal suggests that Nikon fans may be able to expect similar moves in the future.

The Nikon Z9's features could be trickling down to more cameras soon (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The list of goals also indicates that Nikon plans to have more than fifty mirrorless lenses by this time next year. The company’s current Z-mount catalog lists forty-seven options, so Nikon fans can expect three or more lens launches over the next year.

A key strategy in Nikon’s future plans, however, is expanding into the professional video camera market. This goal is driven in part by Nikon’s acquisition of Red Digital Cinema, a move that has already resulted in Red cameras with a Z-Mount capable of using Nikon’s lenses.

Nikon’s acquisition of Red means the company’s intentions for more video are far from secretive, but the updated plan offers more insight into the company’s goals.

According to the plan, Nikon aims to “leverage Red to begin selling Nikon Z-Mount products aimed at accessing filmmaking, high-end video production and creators’ markets.”

An intriguing point is that Nikon specifically mentions leveraging Red's compression technology – something that was at the heart of the famous lawsuit when Red sued Nikon back in 2022, which was obviously rendered null following the acquisition.

(Image credit: Nikon / RED)

"The company’s expertise in product development, exceptional reliability, and know-how in image processing, as well as optical technology and user interface along with RED’s knowledge in cinema cameras, including unique image compression technology and color science, will enable the development of distinctive products in the professional digital cinema camera market," the report reads.

The Red acquisition also made a notable impact on the company’s financials. The company’s imaging division reported a year-over-year increase in revenue, but the one-time costs associated with acquiring Red resulted in a decrease in profit.

Nikon attributes much of its success over the last year to the sales of the Z50 II as well as the Nikon Z6 III. The company noted that it expects camera sales to “remain solid” for the following fiscal year.

While sales for cameras were strong, looking at Nikon as a whole – including products across healthcare, precision equipment and manufacturing – the company reported a slight revenue decrease by 0.3% compared to the year before.

Nikon made only a minor mention of the elephant in the room at many investor meetings: changing US tariffs. Nikon says that it is currently estimating a ¥10 billion impact on operating profit for the tariffs, which is around $68.7 million / £51.7 million / AU$107.1 million.

The manufacturer says that tariffs have not been factored into its future financial forecasts “due to high level of uncertainty.” According to the financial report, sales from the US make up about 26% of Nikon’s business across all segments.

