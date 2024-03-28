Tamron launches 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 in Nikon Z mount

By Rod Lawton
published

Tamron delivers a constant-aperture 28-75mm standard zoom that’s cheaper and optically more advanced than Nikon’s own

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2
(Image credit: Tamron)

The 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is the fourth Nikon Z mount lens from Tamron, and goes head to head with Nikon’s identically-specced Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8. The Nikon lens is itself a very affordable pro-level lens, but the new Tamron will be cheaper still and is a ‘G2’ (generation 2) lens with a more sophisticated optical construction.

It follows on from Tamron’s award-winning Sony E-mount version, and joins the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (2022), 35-150mm F/2.8 Di III VXD and 150-500mm F/5.0-6.7 Di III VC VXD (2023) in the Nikon Z line-up. For intermediate users and enthusiasts, these Tamron lenses could prove amongst the best Nikon Z lenses.

