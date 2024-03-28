Tamron launches 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 in Nikon Z mount

The 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is the fourth Nikon Z mount lens from Tamron, and goes head to head with Nikon’s identically-specced Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8. The Nikon lens is itself a very affordable pro-level lens, but the new Tamron will be cheaper still and is a ‘G2’ (generation 2) lens with a more sophisticated optical construction.

It follows on from Tamron’s award-winning Sony E-mount version, and joins the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (2022), 35-150mm F/2.8 Di III VXD and 150-500mm F/5.0-6.7 Di III VC VXD (2023) in the Nikon Z line-up. For intermediate users and enthusiasts, these Tamron lenses could prove amongst the best Nikon Z lenses.

Tamron clearly wants to raise the bar for optical performance, and the new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 has no fewer than 17 elements in 15 groups, including two LD (low dispersion) and two GM (glass molded aspherical) elements. This contrasts with the 15 elements in 12 groups used by the Nikkor Z 28-75mm. Tamron is aiming for a level of image quality to match the latest high-resolution Nikon sensors and edge-to-edge sharpness across the whole focal range.

Autofocus is handled by Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear AF motor, which is said to deliver speed, precision, quiet operation and excellent focus tracking to make it suitable for both stills and video. It focuses pretty close for a lens of this type too, with a MOD (minimum object distance) of 0.18m at the wide and of the zoom range and a maximum magnification of 1:2.7.

The new Tamron is certainly compact for a constant-aperture f/2.8 standard zoom, with an overall length of 119.8mm and a maximum width of 75.8mm. It weighs 550g and uses 67mm filters. It has a scratch-resistant coating on the barrel, a moisture-resistant design and a fluorine coating on the front element to repel water and oil.

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 specifications

Mount: Nikon Z

Focal range: 28-75mm

Maximum aperture: f/2.8

Minimum aperture: f/22

Aperture blades: 9

Optical construction: 17 elements in 15 groups

Minimum object distance: 0.18m (wide), 0.38m (tele)

Maximum magnification: 1:2.7 (wide), 1:4.1 (tele)

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 75.8 x 119.8mm, 550g

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 price and availability

The Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 in Nikon Z mount will be available from 18 April 2024 at a recommended retail price of $999 / £849 (about AU$1,550).

