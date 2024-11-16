It's unofficial! Unreleased Nikon Z9 shutter-angle firmware update and Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ glimpsed in real world

Nikon has shown the new video-friendly Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ for the first time at a Japanese trade show – and unintentionally revealed a new Z9 firmware update at the same time…
(Image credit: Nikon Rumors)
Nikon revealed more than it bargained for when it showed off a prototype of the new Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ videocentric lens at a Japanese trade show. An eagle-eyed attendee spotted that the Nikon Z9 attached to the camera had been upgraded with a hitherto unknown firmware update.
The new lens was on show for the first time at the Inter BEE 2024 trade show in Japan, and the host camera was a Nikon Z9 with firmware version 5.10. The latest official publically available firmware is version 5.0.
The new firmware appears to add functions specifically to support the new lens, adding menu options for '+10 Zoom ring operation', 'Change zoom ring rotation direction' and 'Zoom ring angle setting' (according to a Google translation of the Japanese text).
The 'Zoom ring angle setting' refers to what's better known as the 'shutter angle' – the proportion of time the shutter is open for each frame of video, all is explained in our handy cheat sheet on shutter angles – and gives further options for 45º, 60º, 90º, 120º, 150º and 180º. Flick through the gallery below to see for yourself…
Image 1 of 3
A video taken at the show (hosted on a Japanese site that requires jumping through a couple of hoops to view) also shows the new lens in operation, with the magnifying + and - buttons used to smoothly control the zoom function of the lens.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.