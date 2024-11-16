It's unofficial! Unreleased Nikon Z9 shutter-angle firmware update and Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ glimpsed in real world

Nikon has shown the new video-friendly Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ for the first time at a Japanese trade show – and unintentionally revealed a new Z9 firmware update at the same time…

Japanese screenshots showing unreleased Nikon Z9 5.10 firmware
(Image credit: Nikon Rumors)

Nikon revealed more than it bargained for when it showed off a prototype of the new Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ videocentric lens at a Japanese trade show. An eagle-eyed attendee spotted that the Nikon Z9 attached to the camera had been upgraded with a hitherto unknown firmware update.

The new lens was on show for the first time at the Inter BEE 2024 trade show in Japan, and the host camera was a Nikon Z9 with firmware version 5.10. The latest official publically available firmware is version 5.0.

Image 1 of 3
Japanese screenshots showing unreleased Nikon Z9 5.10 firmware
Among the new firmware options is 'Zoom ring angle setting', better known as shutter angle(Image credit: Nikon Rumors)

