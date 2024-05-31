Nikon releases firmware for its award-winning monster telephoto lens

Nikon is certainly on the upswing winning multiple awards for its recent camera and lens releases.

The release of the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Zf in 2023 has revitalized the Nikon name along with the ever-expanding lens lineup for the Z system. Last year also saw the release of the Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR supertelephoto zoom which also won a TIPA 2024 award.

Nikon has just released a firmware update for this lens, fixing an issue that affected focusing accuracy when used at the longer end of the lens' focal range.

The full firmware notes can be found below along with the download page:

Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR (Version 1.01)

"Changes from Firmware Version 1.00 to 1.01

Fixed an issue that focus may be inaccurate at a focus distance of infinity with a focal length around 400mm to 600mm in a low-temperature environment".

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has made its award-winning lens even better by fixing this issue, meaning users can realize the full potential of the lens.

The lens performed remarkably during our testing, resulting in a five-star review. It was praised for its internal zoom and focus mechanism and its incredible stabilization capabilities that enable 5.5-stop optical VR, essential when using a lens of this focal range.

Updating firmware on lenses is relatively new, and the procedure of updating depends on the lens in question. Some modern lenses have USB-C interfaces on the body, and some require an update through the camera body via a memory card.

This lens falls into the latter category and a more detailed step-by-step guide can be found on the download page.

Nikon is one of the best at issuing firmware updates and is constantly future-proofing its cameras and lenses. I personally think that Nikon's establishing an incredible Z lens lineup and keeping it updated is one of the main reasons for its increase in popularity, and has made Nikon a cool brand again!

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Nikon camera, the best Nikon Z lenses, and the best Nikon telephoto lenses.