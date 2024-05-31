Nikon releases firmware for its award-winning monster telephoto lens

Fixed an issue that focus may be inaccurate at a focus distance of infinity with a focal length around 400mm to 600mm in a low-temperature environment".
Nikon has made its award-winning lens even better by fixing this issue, meaning users can realize the full potential of the lens.
The lens performed remarkably during our testing, resulting in a five-star review. It was praised for its internal zoom and focus mechanism and its incredible stabilization capabilities that enable 5.5-stop optical VR, essential when using a lens of this focal range.
Updating firmware on lenses is relatively new, and the procedure of updating depends on the lens in question. Some modern lenses have USB-C interfaces on the body, and some require an update through the camera body via a memory card.
This lens falls into the latter category and a more detailed step-by-step guide can be found on the download page.
Nikon is one of the best at issuing firmware updates and is constantly future-proofing its cameras and lenses. I personally think that Nikon's establishing an incredible Z lens lineup and keeping it updated is one of the main reasons for its increase in popularity, and has made Nikon a cool brand again!
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.