Nikon fixes bug that freezes Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens with firmware update

The Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is supplied as a kit lens option for Nikon's DX range of crop-sensor Z-series mirrorless cameras, including the brand-spanking-new Nikon Z50 II, as well as the original Nikon Z50, Nikon Z30 and Nikon Zfc – for the latter, it was released in a silver colorway to match the look of this retro-themed camera. For my money, it's one of the best standard zooms there is.
As Nikon notes, the error only occurs in exceptionally rare circumstances, so chances are that you may never see it, and even if you do then it's a simple case of pressing the shutter button to get things working again. However, it's always good practice to ensure your equipment is up-to-date with the latest available version of the firmware.
Besides, it's straightforward to install firmware update version 1.02 directly from Nikon's website. You simply need to download it on a computer, copy it to a memory card, pop it in a camera with the lens attached, then navigate to Setup Menu > Firmware Version and follow the on-screen instructions to perform the update.
The update also includes the fixes made by Firmware Version 1.01, which addressed another bug that lengthened startup times by a few seconds if the camera was turned on while the lens was in the process of being extended. So if you're still on firmware version 1.00 then you can kill two birds with one stone with this latest update.
