Nikon fixes bug that freezes Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens with firmware update

By
published

This fabulous little 16-50mm pancake zoom is the kit lens for the new Nikon Z50 II and other DX cameras, and if you've got one you NEED to update it today

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has released firmware update version 1.02 for its popular Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens. The update addresses an issue that brings up an error message that is displayed in extremely rare cases when the aperture is being adjusted: "Error. Press shutter-release button to reset."

The Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is supplied as a kit lens option for Nikon's DX range of crop-sensor Z-series mirrorless cameras, including the brand-spanking-new Nikon Z50 II, as well as the original Nikon Z50, Nikon Z30 and Nikon Zfc – for the latter, it was released in a silver colorway to match the look of this retro-themed camera. For my money, it's one of the best standard zooms there is.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

