Now you can get Nikon Z lenses for your glasses… designed using MTF charts!

By
published

Did you know that Nikon has been producing eyewear lenses since 1946? Now it's using MTF charts to make them better!

A graphic depicting Nikon Z Series eyewear lenses, with Japanese text and a man wearing spectacles looking at his phone
(Image credit: Nikon-Essilor)

Nikon is harnessing camera lens technology to upgrade progressive lenses in its eyewear, improving contrast and giving wearers clearer vision. 

Nikon began making spectacle lenses in 1946, when it launched the Pointal Lens, and in 1983 it introduced the first anti-glare coating with built-in scratch resistance. An immediate success in Japan, nearly 100% of lenses in the country now use this resilient coating. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles