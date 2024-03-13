Nikon SnapBridge firmware update boasts exciting new feature for beginner photographers

Nikon has announced a firmware update for its proprietary camera connectivity app SnapBridge. The news was delivered alongside a beefy new firmware 5.0 update for the Big N's flagship Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera.

Nikon SnapBridge is available for iOS and Android devices, and can be used to remotely control compatible Nikon mirrorless Z-Series cameras and DSLRs. Firmware Ver. 2.11.0’s headline new feature is Easy Shooting Setup. This allows users to streamline their workflow by quickly and easily inputting camera settings for specific shooting scenarios.

Easy Shooting Setup provides a workaround for those who are unfamiliar with conventional camera jargon in favor of a more direct approach, with Nikon providing the following example: “soft, out-of-focus background or motion blur options.” These settings are also instantly applied to the camera, streamlining the shooting process and making complicated camera settings more accessible for newcomers.

The entry-level video-centric Z30 is one of the Nikon cameras that takes full advantage of the new Easy Shooting Setup. (Image credit: Nikon)

This new functionality is currently only compatible with the Nikon Zf, Z5, Z fc, Z50, and Z30, which isn’t surprising considering all five cameras are targeted squarely at the enthusiast or beginner markets.

Easy Shooting Setup further simplifies the shooting process by offering tips for particular genres and subjects, including people, landscapes and pets. The Z50, Z30, and Z5 can make further use of this functionality by assigning shooting settings to User Settings on their respective Mode Dial.

SnapBridge Ver. 2.11.0 follows a number of firmware updates for Z-Series cameras over the past few months, such as the Big N’s retro APS-C camera, the Z fc and the mighty pro-grade Z8. These firmware rollouts are entirely by design, with Nikon's head of UX Planning, Mitsuteru Hino, recently telling Phototrend at CP+ 2024: “We are putting more emphasis on firmware updates (…) we don't have to wait for the next model to make improvements”.

This is great news for Nikon owners wanting to squeeze every drop of performance out of their Nikon gear, before investing in new hardware. Nikon has a history of supporting its products long into the future, back in January 2023, the then six-year-old D850 received a firmware update. Long may Nikon’s dedication to software and hardware support continue.