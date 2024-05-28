Black eye: Panasonic caught red-handed using a Nikon photo to promote multiple cameras

By
published

Panasonic has been caught using a Nikon photo (by a former Nikon ambassador) on product pages for the Lumix S9 and other cameras

Panasonic uses a photograph taken on a Nikon, by photographer Mircea Bezergheanu, to illustrate the capabilities of Lumix cameras
(Image credit: Panasonic)

In a major black eye for the manufacturer, Panasonic has been caught red-handed using an image taken on a Nikon camera on the product page for its latest release, the Panasonic Lumix S9.

It gets worse. Not only was the image taken on a Nikon camera, it was taken by a former Nikon ambassador.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

