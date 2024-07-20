Nikon Z6 III: Here’s why I gave a so-called ‘compromised’ camera a full 100% rating

By
published

People are saying that the new partially stacked image sensor in the Nikon Z 6III compromises its performance. I’m not one of them

Nikon Z6 III
(Image credit: Future)

The new partially stacked image sensor in the Nikon Z6 III gives a big performance boost, compared with the conventional sensor in the previous generation Nikon Z 6II camera. The faster data readout speed brings headline attractions that include blistering burst rates of up to 120fps in DX crop mode (60fps full-frame) and a super-fast 1/16,000th maximum shutter speed when using the fully electronic shutter option. You can also say goodbye to the dreaded ‘rolling shutter’ effect that distorts moving objects when shooting both stills and video. What’s not to love? Surely, it has to be one of the best Nikon cameras.

Well, lab test results seem to suggest that although the new image sensor is ‘faster’ than that of the older Z 6II camera, it lags behind in terms of dynamic range and signal-to-noise ratio. The drop in dynamic range rings alarm bells for blown highlights and a loss of detail in dark shadows, while diminished signal-to-noise performance suggests that images captured at very high ISO settings will look noisier, probably with a lack of fine detail and texture.

Image 1 of 3
Nikon Z6 III
Nikon Z6 III + Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S at 42mm (1/320th sec at f/8, ISO 200)(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards

Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners! 

His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia  when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related. 

In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.

Related articles