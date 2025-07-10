Our top-choice camera for beginners drops to $549 for Prime Day
Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 zoom kit bundle for under $550
If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera, or simply want to take photography more serious, this basic Canon mirrorless camera is the one we recommend as the best camera for beginners . And the good news is that it has dropped back down in price for Prime Day. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a just $549 at Amazon, with a camera bag thrown in to the deal.
Save $70 at Amazon Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent). Comes with a Canon-branded camera bag.
Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at under 500 bucks is a hard deal to pass on. We rated it as the best beginner Canon camera in our Canon buying guide.
DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.
The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.
