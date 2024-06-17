Nikon Z6 III launches with the world's first partially-stacked sensor

Nikon Z6 III offers the world's first partially stacked sensor and a new focus on hybrid video

After numerous leaks and teases, including from the company itself – Nikon has finally unveiled the Nikon Z6 III. As the numeral value might suggest, the Z6 III is a sequel to the original Z6 and 2020's Nikon Z6 II follow-up. While the Z6 II added incremental quality-of-life improvements to the Z6 – the Z6 III takes the Z6-line even further, with new sensor technology, and a new emphasis on hybrid video and content creation. 

Launched back in 2018, the Z6 series kicked off Nikon's new mirrorless lineup, and today the Z6 III might be a signal of Nikon's future ambitions.

