Nikon continues its winning streak at the 2024 Camera Grand Prix Awards

Nikon picked up most gongs at the 2024 Camera Grand Prix Awards, including the best lens of the year.

The Sony A9 III won camera of the year, while the Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena won lens of the year, as well as the reader-voted choice of lens of the year.

The Editor's Award and Technology Prize was also won by Nikon with the Z8 Auto Capture Function.

The Nikon Z8 and the Nikon Zf took second and third positions in the top five camera models with 126 and 49 points respectively, beaten only by the Sony α9 Ⅲ with 307 points.

The Fujifilm X100VI came in fourth position with 38 points, and the Canon EOS R8 came in fifth with 37 points.

Unsurprisingly, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena came in first place in the lens category with 169 points, followed by the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS with 92 points, the Canon RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM with 65 points, the Sigma 500 f/5.6 DG DN OS / Sports with 58 points, and the Panasonic LUMIX S 100mm f/2.8 MACRO came in fifth place with 53 points.

Nikon won the most awards of the night with three, Sony and Canon came next with two each and Fuji, Sigma, and Panasonic all got one each.

Nikon has been having a good awards season so far, picking up four Red Dot Awards for product design, with two of the best Nikon cameras and best Nikon lenses among the winners.

Two flagship Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras were among the winners, the Nikon Zf and the Nikon Z8. The Nikon lenses, the 135mm f/1.8 S Plena and the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S.

The Red Dot wins come off the back of even more awards for Nikon at the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) awards, where Nikon was recognized in two categories for both lenses and their cameras

The Nikon Zf was judged the Best Full Frame Expert Camera and the Nikon Z8 came top in the Best Full Frame Professional Camera.

The Camera Grand Prix is held every year by the Camera Journal Press Club (CJPC), a group of representatives from magazines and websites specializing in photos and cameras.

“The Camera Grand Prix “Camera of the Year” is awarded to a still camera recognized as the best of all released during the period. “Lens of the Year” is awarded to the best lens launched in the Japanese market, while the “Readers Award” is determined by general camera users’ votes on a dedicated website.

