Nikon continues its winning streak at the 2024 Camera Grand Prix Awards

By
published

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena won lens of the year, and Nikon took home the most awards of the night

Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena
(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Nikon picked up most gongs at the 2024 Camera Grand Prix Awards, including the best lens of the year.

The Sony A9 III won camera of the year, while the Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena won lens of the year, as well as the reader-voted choice of lens of the year. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles