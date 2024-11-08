"No, it's not a Nikon Z 50II, it's a Nikon Z50II. And it's definitely NOT a Nikon Z 50 Mark II" says Nikon (but we're calling it a Z50 II)

Lost in space: Nikon changes its mind and closes up the gap after the 'Z' in Z-series cameras. It looks like we were right all along…

Nikon Z50II closeup with blurred background
(Image credit: Nikon)

In the press briefing for the freshly announced Nikon Z50II, Nikon made great pains to point out to the assembled journalists that its new baby was to be called the Z50II, and not a Z50 Mark II. "There's no 'Mark' in the name, so please do not write it into your stories," we were all instructed.

Right you are. But then on reading through the wodges of press information, I noticed that the new camera name had consistently been written as Z50II, rather than Z 50II – which has been the official nomenclature for all Z-series cameras previously. Was this a slip-up on the part of the marketing department? Surely not: it was the same on every bit of documentation I read, in every single instance…

