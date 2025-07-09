From $9 to $1,999 -These are the best Prime Day camera deals across all budgets

I track deals for a living -digging through endless product pages, monitoring price drops, and filtering out the fluff to find the real gems - and when Prime Day hits, it’s game on!

This is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and while there’s a lot of noise out there, I’m only interested in the stuff that’s actually worth your money - genuine savings on quality gear.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on the Amazon Prime Day sale, and below you’ll find my hand-picked favourites so far. These are the standout offers across cameras, lenses, drones, smart tech, and more - deals that deliver real value, not just clever marketing.

Whether you're upgrading your kit or finally treating yourself to something you've had your eye on, these are the best bargains worth jumping on before they disappear.

HoverAir X1: was $399 now $269 at Amazon Save at $130 Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'.

OM System OM-5: was $1,199.99 now $899 at Amazon SAVE $300.99 at Amazon. The OM System OM-5 is a compact, weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera designed for travel and adventure, offering 20MP stills, 4K video, and advanced computational features like Live ND and handheld 50MP high-res shooting!

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm f4: was $2,596.95 now $1,996 at Amazon SAVE $600.95 at Amazon. The Nikon Z5 is a full-frame mirrorless camera that strikes a great balance between image quality and usability. With reliable autofocus, sharp 4K video, in-body stabilization, and a solid build, it’s a dependable choice for photographers ready to step into full-frame without the bulk or complexity.

There’s no shortage of camera gear floating around the Prime Day sales this year - but these are the deals that genuinely stand out. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly upgrade or a professional setup, there’s something here worth your attention.

First up, the SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I card at just $9.92 is one of those everyday essentials that’s simply too good to pass up. It’s reliable, fast enough for Full HD, and ideal for backups, second shooters, or anyone needing a bit more storage without the fuss.

If you’re into travel, action or just want to capture moments without a heavy camera setup, the HoverAir X1 at $269 is a brilliant bit of kit. This pocket-sized, self-flying drone is smart, stabilized, and packed with intelligent flight modes that make vlogging, aerial selfies, and cinematic shots effortless. It’s perfect for content creators, families, and anyone who wants a drone that doesn’t need a learning curve.

For photographers who want a powerful, compact mirrorless setup, the OM System OM-5 at $899 is a standout buy. It’s small but rugged, packed with in-body stabilization, and ideal for travel, street, and nature photography. At this price, you’re saving $300.99 off retail - and getting one of the most capable Micro Four Thirds cameras around. And if you’re after a beginner-friendly DSLR, the Pentax KF with 18–135mm lens at $899.90 is a rare bundle. You’re getting a solid weather-sealed DSLR and an extremely versatile zoom lens, making it a proper ready-to-shoot setup straight out of the box.

Stepping things up, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II X at $1,897.99 is one of the most underrated hybrid cameras on the market. Built for pro-level photo and video work, it offers internal ProRes recording, great stabilization, and a full suite of video features for content creators who want a do-it-all mirrorless body. And finally, the Nikon Z6 II with the Z 24–70mm f/4 lens at $1,996 is one of the best-value full-frame bundles available right now - offering great image quality, dual card slots, fast autofocus, and a lens that’s light, sharp, and travel-ready.

These deals represent some of the best savings in the Amazon Prime sale right now - genuine value across all budgets and skill levels, from casual beginners to seasoned pros.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kit or jump into photography for the first time, now’s the time to make your move.