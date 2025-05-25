Nikon's camera design recognized with a pair of prestigious product design awards
Nikon's APS-C and full-frame mirrorless celebrated for their outstanding design
Two of Nikon's most popular cameras, the Nikon Z50 II and Z6 III have been recognized with the Product Design 2025 prize by the Red Dot Awards, one of the most prestigious international design competitions.
Launched in June 2024, both mirrorless cameras are part of Nikon's Z-series lineup. Winning the Product Design awards sets these cameras apart from products from 60 countries, all judged by an esteemed panel of global design experts.
The company also shone at the Red Dot Design Awards last year, receiving accolades for the Nikon Z8, Zf, Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S and Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena.
So what were the reasons behind the judges' decision to award the Z50 II and the Z6 III?
Nikon Z50 II
"The Z50 II combines a broad range of key features and a superior performance of higher-end models, making it easy for first-time users to achieve their desired expression and create images unique to them," explained Red Dot Design Award.
"Using Nikon Z mount, it offers wide lens compatibility and excellent optical quality, while a dedicated Picture Control button simplifies editing and creative control. Adoption of the Expeed 7 image processing engine realizes subject-detection and advanced AF performance."
Nikon Z6 III
"The Z6 III is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that brings professional-grade performance from Nikon's flagship models to an accessible body. With a 24.5MP sensor on board and the world's first partially-stacked CMOS sensor, it offers excellent performance and new functions in a compact body.
"Powered by the high-speed Expeed 7 image processor it delivers advanced autofocus and impressive video, while seamless integration with Nikon Imaging Cloud for automatic transfers and creative Imaging Recipes enable smarter workflows and creative presets."
More awards for Nikon's Z series
iF Design Award 2025
The Nikon Z6 III also recently also received the iF Design Award, for inheriting the superior performance of the Nikon Z8 and Z9 while introducing features that inspire creativity.
TIPA World Awards 2025
The Z50 II and Z6 III were both winners at the TIPA Awards, too, the former being honored as the Best APS-C Enthusiast Camera while the latter took home the title of Best Full Frame Expert Camera. Nikon's Coolpix series also got a nod, with the P1100 winning Best Ultrazoom Camera, and the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ snagged the title of Best Power Zoom lens.
What an incredible year for Nikon!
