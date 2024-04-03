Nikon's new boss: "we want to collaborate with startups and provide unique value"

By Kalum Carter
published

A change in Nikon management shows a change in production plans, as the manufacturer looks to collaborate globally

Nikon Zf
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Corporation has recently changed its management structure, with the appointment of Muneaki Tokunari as new representative director, president, COO and CFO this month. With the change in personnel comes a change in Nikon's operations, as it looks to collaborate further with other companies. 

The company has always taken pride in manufacturing everything 'in-house', setting high standards in quality and efficiency with some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market. However, the changing of the guard also means a change to Nikon's production plans, as it will start outsourcing more of the development of its products. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

