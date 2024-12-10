A stuck squirrel gets its nut! The hilarious winning images of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are announced

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards never fail to amuse and this year's winners are the pick of the bunch!

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Stuck Squirrel / The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (Image credit: Milko Marchetti)

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is one of the most popular, and undoubtedly the funniest, photography competitions in the calendar year, and Milko Marchetti's Stuck Squirrel takes this year's top prize.

This year's competition saw the highest number of entries in its ten-year history, with over 9000 entries by professionals and amateurs alike, each vying for the title of 'Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year'. The selection of images had to be whittled down to a mere 45 before reaching the judging panel to award the winners. Competition was fiercely competitive with only a few points between the top 5 places.

