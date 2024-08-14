Astronaut uses Nikon Z9 to capture epic aurora photos from International Space Station

By
published

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick shares some truly amazing aurora photographs from the ISS, shot with a Nikon Z9

Dominick snapped the shot of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the ISS, with the green aurora in the background
(Image credit: Matthew Dominick / NASA / ISS)

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick set out for the International Space Station (ISS) in March of this year, as the commander of the SpaceX Crew-8 Mission, and has since become increasingly popular on X (formerly Twitter) for his stunning photographs from space. 

His beautiful images have been taken from both inside and outside the ISS, and now his photographs have gone viral again as he managed to capture the ethereally green aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, from space. 

