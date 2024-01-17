Nikon issues important firmware updates for 3 mirrorless cameras

Camera Firmware updates can offer new and exciting features that can update your camera and boost performance making it feel brand new, but just as importantly, they can fix issues developed after initial release.

This is the case with the most recent firmware released by Nikon. It fixes a major issue for 3 of the best Nikon cameras where the camera would not turn on if unused for some time. Nobody wants to go to use their camera after spending some time away, only to realize it doesn't turn on! The Nikon Z5, Nikon Z6 II, and the Nikon Z7 II are the cameras benefiting from the update, and the firmware notes can be seen below:

" Nikon Z6 II (Ver 1.61) / Nikon Z7 II (Ver 1.61)

• Fixed an issue that in rare circumstances in which the camera did not turn on or the camera date and time were not set correctly when the camera was not used for an extended period of time.

Nikon Z5 (Ver 1.42)

• Fixed an issue that in rare circumstances in which the camera date and time were not set correctly when the camera was not used for an extended period of time. "

Granted, the update note does state in 'rare' circumstances, but what does that mean? I would not let this dissuade you from updating, however, as you do not want your camera to be one of these 'rare' circumstances. The note is also vague in what it means by 'extended period of time'. Could this be a week or 6 months? In any case, the update is a must for owners of these cameras.

The second part of the update states that the date and time would also be reset, which sounds like the camera would hard reset when not in constant use.

This is one of the more important firmware updates that I have seen recently, not due to the added extras or boost to performance but due to the nature of the issue if left unfixed. Having your camera rendered unusable after time away from it can be a worrying experience for users, so this fix will ease those concerns.

If you haven't updated firmware before, Nikon has a great step-by-step guide that talks you through the process and can be found on the relevant download page.

