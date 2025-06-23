The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals – countdown to the four-day July 2025 sale begins
These are the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals across the internet
Amazon Prime Day has quietly grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, especially if you know where to look. This year, the event is scheduled to launch across four days from July 8 through July 11.
For photographers, it’s a golden opportunity. Whether you’re after one of the best mirrorless cameras, a backup SD card, or just curious to see which lenses are getting deep discounts, this is the moment to be paying attention.
Of course, the noise can be deafening - thousands of deals, countdown timers flashing red, and endless scrolling. That’s where this guide comes in.
We will be sifted through the chaos to bring you the best Prime Day camera deals that are worth your time, your money, and your attention.
Camera deals
SAVE $100 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a rugged, waterproof action camera built for high-performance capture, featuring 5.3K video, improved low-light performance, and advanced stabilization - perfect for fast-paced adventures and content creation.
SAVE $300 at Amazon. The OM System OM-5 is a compact, weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera designed for travel and adventure, offering 20MP stills, 4K video, and advanced computational features like Live ND and handheld 50MP high-res shooting!
SAVE $40 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture
SAVE $302 at Amazon. The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX is a full-frame mirrorless camera built for serious creators, offering 4K/60p video, phase-detect AF, and ProRes support for pro-level photo and video work.
SAVE $160 at Amazon. The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wire-free security camera featuring long battery life, motion alerts, night vision, and two-way audio, making it ideal for simple and reliable home monitoring.
Prime Day FAQS
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 through July 11, stretching the savings across four full days for the first time. That gives photographers a full 96 hours to scout out serious bargains, doubling the usual 48-hour window we've come to expect.
In the US, deals will start dropping from midnight Pacific Time with fresh waves of time-limited offers landing each day. Expect plenty of camera-related flash sales in the mix - but the best ones won’t hang around for long.
Do I need to be a Prime member to get the deals?
Yes, most of the best deals - especially the time-limited lightning deals which will be launching each day at Midnight are exclusive to Prime members. If you're not already signed up, Amazon usually offers a 30-day free trial, which can be used to access the offers.
Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?
Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes brings deeper discounts, Prime Day is far more focused—and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices. If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November.
