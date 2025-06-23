The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals – countdown to the four-day July 2025 sale begins

Amazon Prime Day has quietly grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, especially if you know where to look. This year, the event is scheduled to launch across four days from July 8 through July 11.

For photographers, it’s a golden opportunity. Whether you’re after one of the best mirrorless cameras, a backup SD card, or just curious to see which lenses are getting deep discounts, this is the moment to be paying attention.

Of course, the noise can be deafening - thousands of deals, countdown timers flashing red, and endless scrolling. That’s where this guide comes in.

We will be sifted through the chaos to bring you the best Prime Day camera deals that are worth your time, your money, and your attention.

Top retailers

Amazon: Cheap prices on lot of camera gear



There are plenty of great offers outside of the Prime Day event: check out these popular retailers for the latest deals!



Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad

B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

GoPro: $150 off Hero 12 Black

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops

Microsoft Store: Get powerful PCs & laptops

Mixbook: Cheap photo books & calendars

Samsung: Hard drives, SD cards, and more

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

Camera deals

OM System OM-5: was $1,199.90 now $899.99 at Amazon SAVE $300 at Amazon. The OM System OM-5 is a compact, weather-sealed Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera designed for travel and adventure, offering 20MP stills, 4K video, and advanced computational features like Live ND and handheld 50MP high-res shooting!

GoPro Hero: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon SAVE $40 at Amazon. The GoPro Hero (2024) is GoPro’s most compact 4K-capable action camera yet, weighing just 86 g while still offering 4K/30 fps video, 12 MP photos, HyperSmooth stabilization (via the Quik app), a rear touch screen, voice control, and rugged waterproofing up to 5 m - ideal for lightweight, on‑the‑go adventure capture

Prime Day FAQS

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 through July 11, stretching the savings across four full days for the first time. That gives photographers a full 96 hours to scout out serious bargains, doubling the usual 48-hour window we've come to expect.

In the US, deals will start dropping from midnight Pacific Time with fresh waves of time-limited offers landing each day. Expect plenty of camera-related flash sales in the mix - but the best ones won’t hang around for long.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do I need to be a Prime member to get the deals?

Yes, most of the best deals - especially the time-limited lightning deals which will be launching each day at Midnight are exclusive to Prime members. If you're not already signed up, Amazon usually offers a 30-day free trial, which can be used to access the offers.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday instead?

Not necessarily. While Black Friday sometimes brings deeper discounts, Prime Day is far more focused—and for camera gear, it often matches or even beats Black Friday prices. If you see a good deal on something you’ve been eyeing, don’t wait until November.