Nikon Gold Ring lenses are back – well, sort of…

By
published

Nikon Arcrest II Gold Edition protection filters give the classic 'Gold Ring' look to your Nikon Z-series lenses

Three Nikon Z-series lenses with Arcrest II Gold Edition protection filters
(Image credit: Nikon)

In Nikon's extensive range of Nikkor F-mount lenses for its DSLRs, a 'gold ring' towards the front of the lens barrel signifies lenses of the finest optical quality and upmarket construction. But with the advent of the Z-mount for mirrorless cameras, a simple 'S' tagged at the end of the lens name is the only indicator of top-notch glass.

That's all changed with the advent of Nikon's Arcrest II Gold Edition filters, which give your lenses the classic Gold Ring look when screwed onto the front – while also protecting your precious glass from the worst that the world can throw at it.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles