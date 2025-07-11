If I were starting photography today, I would definitely look at this $143 prime lens

If I were starting my photographic journey from scratch right now, I'd skip the zoom lens and go with a nifty fifty prime. Why? It's simple: this one lens will teach you so much about photography and you'll learn faster than you will with a zoom.

This can be tricky if you're an APS-C shooter, because the crop factor makes it tricky to work out what lens will actually be 50mm on your camera. You want to look at 35mm lenses, because the 1.5x crop factor gives them an effective focal length of 52.5mm.

And right now, there's a great option on sale: the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 is just $143.20 – that's a $35 saving on the usual $179 price tag!

I was just writing recently about how zoom lenses, while convenient, can hold us back from truly learning photography. When working with a zoom lens, you often skip over the fundamental process of seeing and composing a shot with intention.

So, if you're serious about improving or building your photographic skills, I always recommend starting with a prime lens – especially a 50mm. Many professional shooters prefer this focal length, you can read here why. And a prime is one of the fastest ways to train your eye, master composition and become more confident behind the camera.

Why a 50mm lens is great for beginners or to improve your photography:

It works across genres

From street photography to portraits, even night shooting and travel photography – a 50mm f/1.8 can handle it all.

It gives a natural perspective

A 50mm optic gives a very organic view of the world with minimal distortion, making it a great focal length for storytelling and narrative work.

It teaches you to see

Without a zoom, you'll start "zooming with your feet." You'll move, observe, and truly interact with the scene – skills that will sharpen your eye for framing and storytelling far more than any zoom lens can.

Sure, prime lenses can be pricey, but that's where timing helps. With the great Amazon Prime offers, it's a great opportunity to pick up a high-quality prime lens at a lower price.

Take a look at the best Prime Day camera deals to find the latest discounts.

Take a look at the best lenses for street photography along with the best cameras for beginners.