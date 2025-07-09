Image quality, performance, and price is a delicate balance – but it’s one that the Sony A7 series has often excelled at. The Sony A7 IV may not be as detailed as the A7R V or as fast as the A1 II, but it’s an excellent camera that can shoot across multiple genres. The Sony A7 IV was introduced in the fall of 2021, however, and as the camera approaches its fourth birthday, rumors are swirling of a potential Sony A7 V.

With the Sony A7 III introduced in the spring of 2018 and the A7 IV in the fall of 2021, the series feels poised for a refresh. After all, the camera’s high-resolution sibling, the A7R V, has been on version V since the fall of 2022.

But, despite now being four years old, the Sony A7 IV still holds its own and remains a favorite Sony camera. Why? Not for completely new tech like the global shutter on the Sony A9 III, but because the A7 IV can do a lot of things – and do them well. The Sony A7 IV is a well-rounded camera that can shoot multiple genres with ease.

Whether or not the rumors calling for an update before the end of this year are true or not, there are five key things I want to see in the Sony A7 V if Sony refreshes the full-frame favorite this year.

An AI processing unit

Yes, the Sony A7 IV has subject recognition, but I suspect a dedicated AI processing chip could improve it even further (Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A7 IV already has subject recognition technology, but the latest Sony cameras have all been launched with a separate processor reserved for carrying out AI-based subject recognition. It would be odd to add a separate AI processor on cameras like the Sony A6700 and Sony ZV-E1 and not do the same for a Sony A7 V.

While the Sony A7 IV already has several subject detection options, separating the autofocus onto its own processor and updating to the latest version would likely improve both accuracy and speed.

Faster burst photography

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Both the Sony A7 III and A7 IV offer a 10 fps burst. I suspect the successor may be due for a speed update. I wouldn’t complain if the camera had an updated sensor resolution instead of a speed update, but the A7 IV’s 33MP needs to avoid creeping too close to the A7R V’s 61MP to maintain distinct advantages between the two.

Some of the rumors are calling for a stacked sensor, which could be one way to boost the speed of the A7 series.

Enhanced stabilization

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

One of the complaints in Digital Camera World’s Sony A7 IV review is that some competitors have better image stabilization. The Sony A7 IV’s in-body stabilization is rated for 5.5 stops.

One of the advantages of having a lower-resolution sensor, besides the price, is its low-light performance. Enhancing the stabilization system would boost that advantage even more.

A tilting viewfinder

I'm a bit jealous of the Sony FX2's tilting viewfinder (pictured above) (Image credit: Sony)

I don’t expect Sony to add a tilting viewfinder to the A7 series, but when I saw the viewfinder on the Sony FX2, I couldn’t help but be a little jealous. I love tilting LCD screens for getting low angles, but I’d rather use the viewfinder for most shots. A tilting viewfinder would mix the best of both worlds. Sure, you still have to place your eye up to it, so you can’t get as low as the screen, but I think there’d still be some perks.

Will Sony put one on a stills camera? Probably not, but I still think it would be cool to have.

Keeping the A7 IV around as a budget model

The Sony A7 III is still very much alive and kicking (Image credit: Future)

While I’d love to see a few improvements in the next generation, the Sony A7 IV is still a solid camera even four years after its launch. Sony has kept the A7 III around as a budget model, and I hope they do the same with the A7 IV if a V launches.

While there are some features that could be improved on, older cameras like the A7 II are often bargain-priced – I hope Sony keeps the IV around for budget full-frame shoppers.

