Nikon Z50 II is ALREADY delayed in Japan, as demand outstrips supply

Nikon Japan reports shortages of all Z50 II kits the moment they go on sale, so if you want one you should get on the pre-order list TODAY
If you want a Z50 II, you'd better order one quick…(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)
Nikon's latest Z50 II crop-sensor mirrorless camera became available for pre-order in Japan at 10:00 on November 12, with orders shipping from November 13. However, all the stock was snapped up in a matter of minutes, leading to shipping delays as soon as it went on sale.
Nikon Japan's own Nikon Direct website – the equivalent to the Nikon Store in territories such as the US, UK and Australia – says it is already experiencing a shortage of all kits, including the body-only version.
In addition, Nikon Direct is offering a 10% discount coupon to keep customers sweet while they await the delayed arrival of their new cameras. For example, those ordering the body-only version are met with the message: “The Z50 II has received many more orders than expected, so it may take some time to deliver. Thank you for your understanding. We are distributing a 10% off coupon (worth 14,520 yen) that can be used when purchasing the Z50 II."
The 10% discount of ¥14,520 works out at around $95 / £75 / AU$145, so it's certainly not to be sniffed at. Other Japanese retailers have reported similar supply problems.
Stock shortages have been a common theme with many recent camera launches, and with the Z50 II essentially offering the same image processor and incredible autofocus performance as in its top-of-the-range Nikon Z9, it's not really surprising to see demand outstripping supply. The moral of the story is: if you want a Z50 II, it's best to order early.
The camera is due to start shipping on November 21 outside Japan in countries including the US, UK and Australia. It's a safe bet that if supplies are tight in Japan, they will be equally tight in other territories. So if you're keen to be one of the first to get your hands on a shiny new Nikon Z50 II, you need to pre-order as soon as possible, as retailers tend to work on a first-come first-served stock allocation system.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.