Nikon Z50 II is ALREADY delayed in Japan, as demand outstrips supply

By
published

Nikon Japan reports shortages of all Z50 II kits the moment they go on sale, so if you want one you should get on the pre-order list TODAY

Nikon Z50 II with &#039;delayed&#039; stamp
If you want a Z50 II, you'd better order one quick… (Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

Nikon's latest Z50 II crop-sensor mirrorless camera became available for pre-order in Japan at 10:00 on November 12, with orders shipping from November 13. However, all the stock was snapped up in a matter of minutes, leading to shipping delays as soon as it went on sale.

Nikon Japan's own Nikon Direct website – the equivalent to the Nikon Store in territories such as the US, UK and Australia – says it is already experiencing a shortage of all kits, including the body-only version.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles