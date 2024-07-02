Nikon announces winner of Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024

Isabella Franceschini’s ‘The Leap of Fish that Dream of Flying’ earns top honors at the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024

Images from Isabella Franceschini's ‘The Leap of Fish that Dream of Flying’
Fishermen engaged in the 'Fraìma', the traditional fish harvest that occurs in autumn in the Po Delta valleys. Rosolina, Italy, November 2023 (Image credit: Isabella Franceschini)

Nikon has announced this year’s winner of the esteemed Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award as Isabella Franceschini, for her work, ‘The Leap of Fish that Dream of Flying’. 

The annual award was first launched on International Women’s Day 2017, as a way to recognise the work of female documentary photographers, tackling important social, environmental, economic or cultural issues. 

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

