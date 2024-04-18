Nikon and Sony win twice as many trophies as Canon at the TIPA 2024 Awards

This year's list of TIPA Award winners has been released with some of the best photo imaging products on the market being awarded, with Nikon and Sony each scoring twice as many trophies as Canon.

Founded in 1991, the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) Awards select the year's best products, from the full range of the industry, including consumer, professional, business-to-business, and fine art photography and imaging. The awards feature a range of categories including 11 for cameras, 12 for lenses, and several categories for accessories and peripherals.

Nikon took home the joint biggest haul this year winning four awards, two for its cameras and two for lenses. The Nikon Zf was named Best Full Frame Expert Camera and the Nikon Z8 won in the category Best Full Frame Professional Camera.

The lenses that gave Nikon the double over Canon were the Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, named Best Professional Portrait Lens, and the Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR for Best Super Telephoto Zoom Lens.

Sony A9 III with the Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens (Image credit: James Artaius)

Sony equaled Nikon's haul of four awards, with the impressive Sony A9 III taking home Best Professional Hybrid Camera, and the Sony A6700, Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS and Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 Macro G OSS II completing its list of winners.

Although Nikon and Sony received more awards than Canon this year, the world's biggest camera manufacturer was still recognized for the Canon EOS R100 as Best APS-C Entry Level Camera, and for the Canon RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z as the Best Hybrid Zoom Lens.

The TIPA Awards cover a wide range of camera categories, featuring the best compact cameras, instant cameras, and even the best professional cine/ video cameras.

Canon EOS R100 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Some recently released cameras can be found among this year's winners including the Fujifilm X100VI and Fujifilm GFX100 II, the Polaroid I-2, and the Red V-Raptor 8K VV (I wonder if this should technically count as a fifth Nikon, win after Nikon acquired Red?).

It is also interesting to note that there are an impressive number of third-party lens manufacturers among the winners of the lens categories. Tamron won a pair of awards for the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 and Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD.

Further wins for Sigma, Laowa, Viltrox, and Voightländer complete the list and provide further evidence that third-party lenses are on par with, if not exceeding native lenses in many areas.

Further categories including the best printers, the best storage media, and lighting, the full list of Award winners can be found on the official TIPA website.

See our guides for more information on the best Nikon cameras, the best Sony cameras, and the best Canon cameras.