Nikon and Sony win twice as many trophies as Canon at the TIPA 2024 Awards

The best photography and imaging products have been named in the TIPA Awards – where Nikon and Sony did twice as well as Canon
(Image credit: Nikon)
This year's list of TIPA Award winners has been released with some of the best photo imaging products on the market being awarded, with Nikon and Sony each scoring twice as many trophies as Canon.
Founded in 1991, the TIPA (Technical Image Press Association) Awards select the year's best products, from the full range of the industry, including consumer, professional, business-to-business, and fine art photography and imaging. The awards feature a range of categories including 11 for cameras, 12 for lenses, and several categories for accessories and peripherals.
Nikon took home the joint biggest haul this year winning four awards, two for its cameras and two for lenses. The Nikon Zf was named Best Full Frame Expert Camera and the Nikon Z8 won in the category Best Full Frame Professional Camera.
Although Nikon and Sony received more awards than Canon this year, the world's biggest camera manufacturer was still recognized for the Canon EOS R100 as Best APS-C Entry Level Camera, and for the Canon RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z as the Best Hybrid Zoom Lens.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.