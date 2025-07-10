Full frame cameras tend to be pricey, especially paired with a lens – but among the Canon Prime Day deals, photographers can pick up the EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens for under $1,000. That's just one of the Canon highlights among the Prime Day camera deals.

Several Canon camera bodies are discounted this week, including some of Amazon's best-selling models like the EOS R50. Some lenses are discounted, too, including popular workhorse optics and budget primes alike. Unlike many Prime Day deals, however, these offers don't require a Prime subscription.

These are the best Canon Prime Day deals that I've spotted at Amazon – and you don't even need to be a Prime member to scoop these up!

Canon Prime Day deals: Cameras

Full frame for under $1K Save 29% Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm kit lens: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon Full frame cameras tend to sit well above the $1,000 price mark – and then you have to factor in the cost of adding a lens. But the Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens is just under $1K right now. The Canon EOS RP is an older model introduced in 2019, but with age comes a lower price, and the RP's full-frame sensor and 4K video is still impressive for the price point.

Best for action Save $200 Canon EOS R7 with 18-150mm kit lens: was $2,049 now $1,849 at Amazon The Canon EOS R7 may not have the large full-frame sensor of the R8, but it's a speedy camera considering the price point. The R7 can capture shots as fast as 15 fps with the mechanical shutter and 30 fps with the electronic shutter. That, mixed with subject tracking for people and animals, makes it a great budget pick for wildlife and sports photography. If you already have an RF lens, then the price drops to $1,499 body-only.

Great for beginners Save 15% Canon EOS R50 with 18-45mm kit lens: was $879 now $749 at Amazon New photographers don't necessarily have to breach the four-figure price point to get a good beginner's camera. The Canon EOS R50 is an excellent entry-level camera. It's not quite as fast as the R7 at 12 fps, but it offers 24MP images and decent autofocus in a beginner-friendly body.

Canon Prime Day deals: Lenses

