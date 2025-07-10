I'm jealous of Canon photographers! A full frame camera with lens for $1,000, and a nifty 50 for almost 40% off are just some of the Canon Prime Day deals right now
Canon has several cameras and lenses discounted right now – and you don't need a Prime membership to buy them, either
Full frame cameras tend to be pricey, especially paired with a lens – but among the Canon Prime Day deals, photographers can pick up the EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens for under $1,000. That's just one of the Canon highlights among the Prime Day camera deals.
Several Canon camera bodies are discounted this week, including some of Amazon's best-selling models like the EOS R50. Some lenses are discounted, too, including popular workhorse optics and budget primes alike. Unlike many Prime Day deals, however, these offers don't require a Prime subscription.
These are the best Canon Prime Day deals that I've spotted at Amazon – and you don't even need to be a Prime member to scoop these up!
Canon Prime Day deals: Cameras
Full frame cameras tend to sit well above the $1,000 price mark – and then you have to factor in the cost of adding a lens. But the Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens is just under $1K right now. The Canon EOS RP is an older model introduced in 2019, but with age comes a lower price, and the RP's full-frame sensor and 4K video is still impressive for the price point.
For a full-frame camera that isn't as old as the RP, the Canon EOS R8 impresses with a 24MP full-frame sensor, subject detection autofocus, and oversampled 4K video. It's a solid camera for both beginners and more serious photographers on a budget, and the kit with the 24-50mm lens is $200 off right now.
The Canon EOS R7 may not have the large full-frame sensor of the R8, but it's a speedy camera considering the price point. The R7 can capture shots as fast as 15 fps with the mechanical shutter and 30 fps with the electronic shutter. That, mixed with subject tracking for people and animals, makes it a great budget pick for wildlife and sports photography. If you already have an RF lens, then the price drops to $1,499 body-only.
New photographers don't necessarily have to breach the four-figure price point to get a good beginner's camera. The Canon EOS R50 is an excellent entry-level camera. It's not quite as fast as the R7 at 12 fps, but it offers 24MP images and decent autofocus in a beginner-friendly body.
The Canon EOS R100 is the brand's most affordable mirrorless camera – and discounts save another $100 off the camera with a kit lens right now. Newbies are less likely to grow out of the R50 as quickly, but finding a mirrorless camera with 24MP, 4K and Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus is otherwise near impossible at this price point.
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is for the photographer who doesn't want to choose between resolution and speed, making it DCW's top pick for the best Canon camera. Mixing a 45MP full-frame sensor with up to 30 fps and excellent autofocus, this camera is hard to beat, and is currently discounted by $300 for the body.
Canon Prime Day deals: Lenses
Affordable and compact, it's easy to see why photographers like the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8. The wide-angle view, bright aperture, and compact design make it a good option for travel and landscapes.
Pro-grade workhorse zoom lenses are often among the priciest optics, but a $200 discount eases the price pain a bit on this popular Canon zoom. The Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM blends sharpness, stabilization, and a bright aperture with the versatility of zoom, making it a favorite among pros and serious photographers.
The telephoto companion to the 24-70mm, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM is discounted by $200 right now. The bright aperture and longer focal length make it a popular option inside Canon's high-end L series.
Canon's 24-70mm f/2.8 L may be a lovely lens, but it's pricey and heavy. The Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM is an excellent alternative, considering it has the same bright aperture, slightly less of a range, and yet costs less than half.
An excellent lens for wildlife and sports, the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM offers a powerful mix between sharpness and telephoto reach. As part of the L series, the lens is also weather-sealed and stabilized.
One of the first lenses that I recommend getting besides a kit lens is a nifty fifty. The Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM is an affordable, bright, and compact lens for mirrorless cameras. At 39 percent off, it's an easy decision for a budget lens for portraits, low light, and more.
