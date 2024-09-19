2024 Nikon Small World in Motion video microscopy winners announced

By
published

Nikon announces the filmmakers who triumphed in the video-centric variant of its historic microscopy competition

Microscopy video of waves in the embryo of a fruit fly
First prize went to a microscopy video of waves in the embryo of a fruit fly (Image credit: Dr. Bruno Vellutini / Nikon)

Nikon has announced the winners of its Small World in Motion competition, which celebrates the fascinating subgenre of video microscopy. Just as deep-space content creators attach cameras to the best telescopes for astrophotography  to capture faraway celestial objects, photomicrographer and videographers utilize the best microscopes to capture otherworldly images and footage of subjects that are otherwise invisible to the human eye. 

Nikon has a rich heritage of making optics for microscopes, so it's hardly surprising that it's been championing this niche area of image making via its Small World competition since 1975. The Nikon Small World in Motion competition launched in 2011 exclusively for microscopy videographers to complement the existing Nikon Small World competition, reserved for photomicrography submissions. 

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

