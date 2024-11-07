Nikon releases new wired remote release – but it WON'T work with your camera!

Nіkоn МС-DС3 rеmоtе rеlеаѕе соrd is the company's first remote control in years, but it's ONLY compatible with the new Nikon Z50 II

Nіkоn МС-DС3 rеmоtе rеlеаѕе соrd on graduated purple-red-orange background
(Image credit: Nikon)

Alongside the launch of the new Nikon Z50 II – don't miss my exhaustive preview! – the company also revealed a new remote release. But there's a catch: it won't work with your existing Nikon camera.

The reason is that thе Nіkоn МС-DС3 rеmоtе rеlеаѕе соrd is currently only compatible with the Z50 II – though Nikon does say it will work with certain cameras to be released in the future. But don't worry; there are lots of options to take control of your existing camera remotely in our guide to the best camera remotes.

