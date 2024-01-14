Nikon answers videographers' prayers with this firmware fix

Firmware updates for lenses are not all too common, but when they do arise they are welcomed by the community as they often fix ease-of-use issues and improve performance.

Nikon's new firmware update is for the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, and will be the first since it was released back in 2022. The APS-C superzoom covers a wide focal range and has received positive reviews when coupled with the Nikon Z50 and the Nikon Z fc. The new update fixes a rare but important issue that occurs when recording video.

Downloading and applying the new update (Ver. 1.01) "fixe[s] an issue that in rare circumstances would cause interruption of video recording with a message 'Recording interrupted' displayed on the camera when the lens zoom ring is operated during recording."

This is a small but somewhat substantial update that corrects a vital performance issue when recording and zooming simultaneously. It is not apparent, however, if the issue is "rare" because the issue happens so rarely or because it is rare for someone to be zooming while recording in the first place.

Due to its 7.8x zoom, the Z DX 18-140mm offers substantial versatility, enabling the user to capture people, places, and spaces in great detail. With the new firmware update, the lens resumes its usefulness as a powerful video tool, with five stops of Vibration Correction, "precise, smooth and silent focusing", and a customizable knurled control ring. The lens also benefits from being one of the budget-friendly Z-mount options, making it popular among new Nikon mirrorless shooters.

If you are not familiar with updating firmware, Nikon has provides a helpful step-by-step guide on the download page that talks you through the process of updating your lens (which in this case is performed traditionally, by downloading a file and uploading it to your camera via an SD card).

Firmware updates are a great way to keep your gear fresh and future-proof so, if you're unsure if your equipment needs one, I recommend taking a look at the manufacturer's product page.

