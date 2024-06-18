Nikon quietly launches new self-repair and parts service

Fancy having a go at fixing your own broken camera? If you're a Nikon shooter, that could soon be possible

If you've ever had the misfortune of damaging your camera or lens, knowing what to do next can be tricky. In the case of Nikon, there's the option of sending it to a Nikon Repair Center, but that's not always an ideal solution: you'll be without your camera/lens for an unknown length of time, and the cost of a repair won't be apparent until a technician has assessed the damage. Now it seems there might be an alternative, as Nikon has quietly launched a Nikon Parts webpage on its US site.

Currently the page seems to be more of a placeholder than a fully-functional parts web shop, but the intent is clear: self-service, DIY repair for your Nikon product. It's a move potentially inspired by the phone industry, with the likes of Apple now offering self-service repair via Service Parts Or Tools, Ltd. (SPOT), and Google partnering with iFixit to provide genuine parts to fix Pixel phones.

