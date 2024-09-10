Nikon announces new pro-grade Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 at an affordable price

If you love prime lenses and the 50mm focal length is your lens of choice in any situation then you are going to love this latest news from Nikon as the camera giant has expanded its Z series full-frame lens lineup with the addition of the new Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4.

(Image credit: Nikon)

This new prime lens offers photographers a versatile tool for capturing natural perspectives with remarkable precision. With its fast f/1.4 aperture, advanced optical performance, and quick autofocus, it allows for creative expression in any lighting condition. Whether shooting portraits, landscapes, or everyday scenes, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 promises stunning depth, clarity, and sharpness.

This new 50mm f/1.4 from Nikon neatly sits between the flagship Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S and the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S - this new f/1.4 offers both portability and pro-grade optics in an affordable package that will offer both photographer and videographers a useful 50mm prime that can offer great compression, good light gathering, and at a price point that is very reasonable for a f/1.4 from the Nikon lineup.

Designed for flexibility in available light, this new 50mm lens is ideal for various photography styles, including travel and street photography. Its wide f/1.4 aperture not only enhances low-light performance but also creates smooth, soft bokeh for beautifully isolated subjects.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “We’re extremely happy to add this 50mm standard lens to our budding range of accessible f/1.4 prime lenses. Offering boundless creativity and portability, it partners perfectly with our recently launched Nikon 35mm f/1.4 lens. Keep these compact Z series primes side by side in your camera bag and you can maintain a consistent aesthetic as you shift perspectives from wide to normal.”

The new Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 is available to order now for a retail price of $496.95 / £499 / AU$929.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Pre-order at B&H (US) for $496.95



Pre-order at WEX (UK) for £499