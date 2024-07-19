Customers of Nikon Z6 III will "have to wait a while" as Nikon Japan announces supply shortages

If you were so excited to hear about the brand new Nikon Z6 III, along with its MP sensor and 6K video, that you signed up for it straight away then there is a chance you might get your camera on time.

If, however, you were like many others, waiting a little bit before you hit the pre-order button, then it's possible you're going to be waiting a little longer for your shiny new camera than you expected!

(Image credit: Future)

In an official announcement from Nikon Japan, the camera giant stated:

"Thank you for your continued patronage of Nikon products.

We have received many more pre-orders than we expected for the Nikon mirrorless camera Z6III, which was released on Friday, July 12. For this reason, some customers who pre-ordered after the release date may have to wait a while for their product to be delivered.

We will make every effort to deliver your order as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding."

This is a real blow for anyone who ordered after July 12th, and I think it's a shame Nikon did not anticipate the success given it, of course, kicked off the hype behind camera! The company did this by releasing a video about the camera a week before its release.

It's always good that a camera is popular, and I guess it's a good thing that it exceeded Nikon's expectations, but I say it time and time again: "Why can't camera manufacturers just make enough cameras!?"

(Image credit: Future)

I'm sure we are all sick and tired of hearing about "delays" on important cameras and honestly, I'm a bit tired of having to tell you all about them, especially from a brand that I have personally used for over 20 years – it's just bad PR!

Hopefully, this matter will be fixed quickly and all who have pre-ordered the Nikon Z6 III enjoy it and find it was worth the wait. Exactly how long that wait will be is unknown at this point, as is the current stock level in the USA and Europe.

We have reached out to Nikon USA and Nikon UK for comment and will update this story when we hear something from either side respectively.