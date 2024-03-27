Fresh firmware for Nikon users! Updates are here for the Z6 II and Z7 II

It is officially the season for firmware, as many camera manufacturers have been updating their best mirrorless cameras in time for the summer – and the most recent to do so is Nikon.

The Nikon Z6 II and the Nikon Z7 II have just been issued with new firmware updates to keep them firing on all cylinders.

Firmware updates have recently become a way to update your camera with new features without requiring you to purchase an updated model, which has been a fantastic way to keep equipment future-proof and keep up with new releases. The Nikon Z8 recently received a major update that added improved AF and portrait features, breathing new life into an already quality camera.

However, while still important, this update focuses on fixing known issues relayed through customer feedback. Just as or arguably more important as adding new features is making sure that your camera works to its fullest potential, and no bugs render certain features unusable.

The update is the same for both the Z6 II and the Z7 II, fixing the same issues and changing the default values for certain settings. The firmware notes along with the download links can be found below:

Nikon Z7 II (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Z7 II (Ver.1.62) | Nikon Z6 II (Ver.1.62)

Changed the default values for the following settings displayed when connecting wirelessly:

• Encryption keys

• The password displayed after the camera's default settings are restored

Fixed the following issues:

• In some cases, tapping the monitor would not move the focus point to the selected position.

• In some cases, the camera would take time between shots if Camera Control Pro 2 was used to take photos.

One of the benefits of having a touchscreen on your mirrorless camera is the ability to press where you would like the camera to focus more quickly. This must have been an issue that arose after a previous firmware update, and with Nikon being quick to rectify, it instills confidence that your camera manufacturer is constantly listening to its users.

However big or small, updating your firmware is an important part of keeping your equipment working to its maximum efficiency. Be sure to check if your equipment needs an update by heading to the product page on the manufacturer's website.

If you are unsure how to update firmware, Nikon includes a helpful step-by-step guide on the respective download pages.

