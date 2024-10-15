Nikon Museum reopens with 30% more space and 30% more stuff to see

The famed Nikon Museum has reopened at its new home at Nikon's shiny new HQ in Nishioi, Japan. It boasts approximately a third more space and exhibits compared to the old Nikon Museum, which closed back in February 2024 when the camera giant relocated its offices from Shinagawa.

The original Nikon Museum opened in Shinagawa in October 2015, to mark the 100th anniversary of Nikon's foundation, and has seen around about 190,000 people come through its doors.

Admission is free and, with a total floor space of around 670 square meters, the museum is about 30% larger, which gives space for 30% more exhibits. It now holds around 1,300 items, 500 of which are cameras, including the original Nikon Model I (the company's first-ever camera, released in 1948) and the Nikon F (its debut SLR launched in 1959). Naturally you'll also find the latest Nikon cameras and Nikon lenses on display, too.

In addition to celebrating the cameras and lenses past and present that we all know and love, floor space is also dedicated to a wide range of Nikon products used in other industries that you might not be so familiar with, including journalism, space development, binoculars and spectacles.

A huge synthetic quartz glass ingot takes center stage in the Industry Zone, which celebrates Nikon's forays into everything from semiconductors to space (Image credit: Nikon)

The doors opened at 10:00 on October 12, and such was the anticipation among Nikon fans that the company put out a request for people not to camp out overnight prior to the opening, stating: "To avoid causing inconvenience to residents in the neighborhood, we ask that you refrain from lining up the night before the opening or early in the morning."

Nikon Museum is on the first floor of the Innovation Center at Nikon's headquarters, 1-5-20, Nishioi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. It is approximately four minutes' walk from Nishioi Station. The opening hours are 10:00 to 17:00 Tuesdays to Saturdays, with the museum closed on Mondays, Sundays and national holidays.

The museum comprises four zones: Entrance, Industry, Consumer and a Theater. No museum would be complete without a shop, where Nikon fanboys, girls and folk can purchase mementos of their visit, including T-shirts, baseball caps, tote bags, keyrings, camera straps and Nikon-branded yokan – a traditional candy made from red bean paste.

You can buy exclusive goodies from the museum store to remember your visit by (Image credit: Nikon)

