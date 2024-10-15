Nikon Museum reopens with 30% more space and 30% more stuff to see

By
published

The shrine to all things Nikon gets a brand-new home and is a must-visit for any photography fan

Nikon Museum Consumer Zone
The Nikon Museum's Consumer Zone has 500 cameras on display plus loads of lenses (Image credit: Nikon)

The famed Nikon Museum has reopened at its new home at Nikon's shiny new HQ in Nishioi, Japan. It boasts approximately a third more space and exhibits compared to the old Nikon Museum, which closed back in February 2024 when the camera giant relocated its offices from Shinagawa.

The original Nikon Museum opened in Shinagawa in October 2015, to mark the 100th anniversary of Nikon's foundation, and has seen around about 190,000 people come through its doors.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

TOPICS

Related articles