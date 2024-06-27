Already damaged your new Z6 III? Now you can try repairing it yourself!

Earlier in June we reported on Nikon's new Self Service Repair website called Nikon Parts. At the time this was just a placeholder webpage, but the intent was clear: Nikon will support DIY self-repair of its products, through open access of product service manuals, along with the supply of parts and tools to repair your own Nikon equipment. Now Nikon is starting to develop the service, with the release of the Z6 III repair manual.

This 134-page PDF is downloadable direct from Nikon at no charge and contains clear exploded diagrams of every element of the camera, right down to the individual screws. The part numbers and quantities of each and every element that makes up the camera is also listed, along with helpful pointers like where not to touch particularly sensitive areas on circuit boards, and which direction to unclip electrical ribbon connectors. The detail even specifies things like the individual torque settings required to accurately tighten each screw used to secure the cameras base plate to the main camera body: 0.15nm and 0.25nm, depending on the specific screw, if you're interested.

