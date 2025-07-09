The best Amazon Prime Day Bird feeder camera deals

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is well into Day 2 now and runs through until July 11 - and while the headline Prime Day camera deals are drawing attention, the bird feeder camera bargains are equally worth a look.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a smart bird feeder cam to your garden setup, now’s the perfect time to grab one at a serious discount.

While camera deals can be a bit hit-or-miss during Prime Day, birding gear - especially binoculars, monoculars, and bird feeder cams - tends to see consistently strong offers every year. These clever little devices bring nature up close, offering a live window into your garden wildlife, and many now come with app connectivity, night vision, and motion alerts.

Bird feeder cameras aren’t just for curious bird lovers either. They’re brilliant tools for photographers looking to scout behaviour, test framing ideas, or just enjoy the quiet rhythm of garden life. And when paired with a good set of binoculars, you’ve got a perfect wildlife-watching setup that’s great all year round.

I’ve handpicked the best Prime Day bird feeder camera and binocular deals I’ve seen so far - genuinely good value from trusted brands. I’ll be updating this page as more deals roll in, so check back regularly if you’re looking to add a bit more nature to your everyday.

🇺🇸 Best binocular deals in US

Birdfy 2 Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (Solar-Powered): was $259.99 now $199.98 at Amazon SAVE $60.01 at Amazon. The Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered, wireless feeder that captures HD video of visiting birds and uses AI to identify over 6,000 species. Easy to install with no drilling needed, it sends instant notifications and offers a simple, eco-friendly way to enjoy birdwatching from home.

Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon SAVE $30 at Amazon. The Birdfy Hummingbird Feeder with Camera is a solar-powered device that records 2K HD video from dual angles and uses AI to identify over 150 hummingbird species. It sends real-time notifications to your phone, offering an easy and immersive way to enjoy hummingbirds right at home.

🇬🇧 Best Binocular deals in UK