Nikon is future-proofing cameras with its new firmware strategy

Firmware updates have been increasing in frequency, with camera and lens manufacturers issuing fixes to issues that may have not been caught during production – but also enhancing the equipment with newly developed features.

Nikon has recently stated in an interview that it plans on placing a higher degree of focus on firmware updates, and has acknowledged their importance in the photography community. True to its word, the best Nikon cameras have been regularly updated with new features as and when they arise, such as improved AF capabilities and higher-quality imagery with pixel shift functionality.

In the interview conducted by Phototrend at CP+ 2024, Mitsuteru Hino, Nikon's head of UX Planning, states "we put more emphasis on firmware updates." This enables the company to make adjustments and improvements that prolong the life of existing products, rather than waiting for the next model as has traditionally been the case.

"In the days of film and then digital SLRs, we were already accumulating customer reviews. But all we could tell them at that point was that we would incorporate these changes into the next model. Nowadays, because firmware developers can identify things that can be done, we don't have to wait for the next model to make improvements."

He also says that substantial updates to firmware are now a more achievable possibility, due to modern processors and mirrorless camera sensors. This differs from the days of DSLR when performance relied on the mechanical nature of the glass and mirror.

"We received a lot of feedback from our users when we first introduced the subject detection feature on the Z7," offers Hino as an example. "Nikon has also changed its organization: firmware developers are now more exposed to customer feedback than before, so we can quickly reflect customer requests in these updates".

Nikon Z8 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Unlike the days of DSLRs, even huge performance boosts can be introduced via firmware. This is also a fantastic reason to keep an eye on updates for your cameras and lenses, as you could get the 'new camera feeling' at no extra cost.

The most recent Nikon firmware update was for the Nikon Z8, which saw its first major refresh. This added a host of new features such as bird AF detection, an auto-capture function, rich tone portrait picture control, and a pixel shift shooting option which enables the capture of higher quality images.

Firmware is also a great way to improve user experience. A new update for the Nikon Z fc was unveiled at CP+ that will enable users to change the color of the menu to match the camera body. A fun update that facilitates user customization.

The fact that all this can be added with firmware at no extra cost is incredible. But as this improves further and the updates become more substantial, we may start to see manufacturers charging for firmware updates that add new features – however, Nikon has not mentioned this.

The interview is an interesting one and the questions posed to Nikon reflected what the photography community is feeling in the current climate; topics such as Nikon's stance on AI, and its future roadmap make for a great read. It can also be implied that Nikon has stopped manufacturing DSLR lenses despite stating that the F mount is not dead.

