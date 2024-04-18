Nikon just firmwared a bonkers camera that it doesn't even make any more

By James Artaius
published

My favorite ever Nikon camera (and the wackiest camera it ever made) has just been given a firmware update… a month after Nikon killed it off

Nikon Coolpix P1000 against a mustard-colored background
(Image credit: Nikon)

It's springtime in the Northern hemisphere, which means that all the camera manufacturers have been releasing shiny new firmware for their shiny new cameras. And then there's Nikon, which has released some shiny new firmware for a bunch of much older cameras. 

We've just seen new firmware for its flagship DSLR, for example. But while it's not so surprising that the Nikon D6 got an update, I found it hugely surprising that the manufacturer released new firmware for a camera that it recently discontinued: the Nikon P1000. Which, in case you missed it, is the most bananas camera Nikon has ever made.

Image 1 of 4
Nikon Coolpix P1000 at 24mm
(Image credit: Ben Andrews/Digital Camera World)

24mm

Above is a selection of four images demonstrating the P1000's optical zoom range, with shots of the same scene taken at 24mm, 80mm, 500mm and 3000mm.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles