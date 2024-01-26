No, the Nikon F mount is NOT dead, says Nikon

Did you know that yesterday was National Opposite Day? Appropriately enough, after reports raged across the internet that all Nikon F mount products have now been discontinued, Nikon replied to the contrary and said that, actually, they have not.

The claim was initially made by Nikon Rumors. "This is not really news and has probably been the case for a while: all Nikon F-mount products are already out of production," wrote the site.

"This means that once the current inventory is depleted, the F-mount cameras and lenses will simply be discontinued and never produced again."

The news was picked up by outlets in Nikon's native Japan, prompting Mynavi to reach out to the manufacturer for clarification.

"The article on the camera information site did not mention the source of the information, and I felt that the information was unreliable, so I asked a Nikon Imaging Japan spokesperson if production of F-mount products had ended," said the Japanese outlet. "The response from the spokesperson is as follows.

'We will refrain from commenting on information posted on external websites. Production, sales, and support for F-mount products will continue as usual, so please continue to use our products with confidence.'"

So, there you have it. While we haven't had any new F-mount products for a while – and though it seems exceptionally unlikely that we will see any again – F-mount products are still being manufactured.

We have certainly seen a significant number of F-mount items being discontinued – such as the Nikon D500, Nikon D3500 and D5600, Coolpix B600, and a number of F-mount lenses – but to say that the entire lineup has been laid to rest isn't accurate.

It may only be a matter of time, but for now the Nikon F system is still alive and just about kicking.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The best Nikon cameras and best Nikon lenses still feature some fantastic F-mount kit.