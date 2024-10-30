The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ looks like a filmmaker's dream: is it the first fruit of the RED acquisition?

Nikon is remaining tight-lipped about its new videocentric lens in development, but we've made plenty of educated guesses about the features and functionality of the Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

Nikon has revealed that it is developing a new lens aimed at videomakers, the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ. The standard zoom is a full-frame lens for Nikon Z-series cameras such as the Nikon Z6 III and Nikon Z8. It promises to join the ranks of the best lenses for vlogging, as well as general filmmaking, with a very generous 28-135mm focal range considering the constant f/4 maximum aperture.

Official details are pretty scant, with Nikon only saying "The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a standard zoom lens with power zoom that covers the 28mm to 135mm range of focal lengths. It will be developed for ease of use and superior optical performance for video recording and will support efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew. Nikon is committed to leading imaging culture and developing products that not only meet their users’ needs, but empower them to reach their creative and technical potential."

