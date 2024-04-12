Nikon breathes life into its flagship DSLR with new firmware update

By Kalum Carter
published

Four years after launch, Nikon has released new firmware for its DSLR flagship

Nikon D6
(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

There is no doubt mirrorless cameras are taking over the industry and are essentially phasing out DSLRs, but many are still shooting with the trusty mirrored tools, and fortunately, manufacturers like Nikon are keeping them updated. 

The Nikon D6 is Nikon's flagship DSLR and a great option for shooting action such as sports and wildlife. Released in 2020 it is one of the latest DSLR releases by Nikon, and despite being overtaken by the Nikon Z9 in popularity, Nikon is still providing updates for its users. 

