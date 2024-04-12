Nikon breathes life into its flagship DSLR with new firmware update

There is no doubt mirrorless cameras are taking over the industry and are essentially phasing out DSLRs, but many are still shooting with the trusty mirrored tools, and fortunately, manufacturers like Nikon are keeping them updated.

The Nikon D6 is Nikon's flagship DSLR and a great option for shooting action such as sports and wildlife. Released in 2020 it is one of the latest DSLR releases by Nikon, and despite being overtaken by the Nikon Z9 in popularity, Nikon is still providing updates for its users.

As I understand it, firmware for DSLRs is more limited due to the mechanical nature of the camera, whereas more can be changed and added to mirrorless cameras. That being said things can be updated and the new firmware is as follows:

Nikon D6 (Ver.1.60)

"GNSS module firmware update is now available.

• The second update is not necessary if the GNSS module's firmware “G” is already 0.17, as with which version, the improvement has already been made.

• Refer to “GNSS Module Firmware Update” for updating procedures.

The firmware for the GNSS module has been updated.

• Improved acquisition performance when used in certain areas where the quasi-zenith satellite “QZSS” can be acquired.

Changed the default values for the following settings displayed when connecting wirelessly:

• Encryption keys

• The password displayed after the camera's default settings are restored"

(Image credit: Nikon)

If you are unsure how to update camera firmware, Nikon has a helpful step-by-step guide on the download page that can talk you through it.

The fact that Nikon is still releasing firmware for its DSLR cameras is a testament to Nikon's relationship with its users. Many manufacturers have left DSLRs in the past and are only focused on future-proofing and updating mirrorless models, but DSLR cameras are still used by many.

Despite the decline of the DSLR, the Nikon D6 is still available and the price has barely wavered from its RRP of $6,499 in the US and £6,799 in the UK.

